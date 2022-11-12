By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy in the US after it failed to secure a rescue package.

The firm’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned, but will remain at the company to assist with an orderly transition.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post BREAKING: Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy in the US; CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as DOJ questions why Binance pulled out of deal appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Ferla