breaking:-danske-reveals-it’s-about-to-pay-$2bn-to-settle-estonia-aml-scandal;-shares-in-denmark’s-biggest-bank-rise-on-prospect-of-deal-with-us-prosecutors

By STEPHEN RAE for AML Intelligence DANSKE Bank today said it is preparing to pay more than $2BN in fines to resolve the long-running money-laundering inquiry that spans the US and Denmark. Denmark’s biggest bank revealed this morning it was taking an additional charge of DKr14BN ($1.9BN), to take its total provision to DKr15.5BN ($2.1BN)…

Vito Califano