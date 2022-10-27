BREAKING: Danske reveals it’s about to pay $2BN to settle Estonia AML scandal; shares in Denmark’s biggest bank rise on prospect of deal with US prosecutors

by Vito Califano
27 Ottobre 2022
By STEPHEN RAE for AML Intelligence DANSKE Bank today said it is preparing to pay more than $2BN in fines to resolve the long-running money-laundering inquiry that spans the US and Denmark. Denmark’s biggest bank revealed this morning it was taking an additional charge of DKr14BN ($1.9BN), to take its total provision to DKr15.5BN ($2.1BN)…

