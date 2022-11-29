breaking:-denmark’s-financial-watchdog-reports-jyske-bank-to-police-for-potential-aml-breach

By AML Intelligence Correspondent

The Danish financial watchdog has reported Jyske Bank to police over possible AML breaches.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) today said it found “significant shortcomings” in the bank’s customer due diligence (CDD) measures.

The FSA led by chief executive Jesper Berg said a statement the CDD shortcomings were amongst other possible breaches found.

Separately the bank said: “Jyske Bank is now awaiting the police’s assessment of the case. We will cooperate with the police on all aspects of the case, and then we hope for a quick decision.”

The bank in its statement said it saw limited risk that it had been exploited for money laundering.

