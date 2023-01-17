breaking:-deutsche-bank-appoints-barclays-executive-laura-padovani-as-new-compliance-chief

By STEPHEN RAE for AMLi DEUTSCHE Bank today appointed a UK-based Barclays executive to oversee compliance at Germany’s largest lender. Laura Padovani, who was also previously with American Express and Aviva, will join Deutsche in April as Chief Compliance Officer. She is currently Group Chief Compliance Officer at Barclays, with seven years in the role…

