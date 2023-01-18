breaking:-former-mep’s-tax-accountant-arrested-in-italy-on-money-laundering-suspicion-over-eu-‘qatargate’-graft-scandal

THE TAX consultant of a former MEP at the centre of a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament has been arrested in Italy. Monica Rossana Bellini, who worked for former centre-left parliamentarian Pier Antonio Panzeri, was arrested by the Guardia di Finanza tax police in Milan, after a request from Belgium through a European…

Vittorio Ferla