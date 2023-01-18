BREAKING: Former MEP’s tax accountant arrested in Italy on money laundering suspicion over EU ‘Qatargate’ graft scandal

by Vittorio Ferla
18 Gennaio 2023
THE TAX consultant of a former MEP at the centre of a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament has been arrested in Italy. Monica Rossana Bellini, who worked for former centre-left parliamentarian Pier Antonio Panzeri, was arrested by the Guardia di Finanza tax police in Milan, after a request from Belgium through a European…

