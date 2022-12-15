breaking:-germany’s-fiu-aml-chief-christof-schulte-resigns-citing-‘personal-reasons’

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The Head of the German FIU’s AML division has resigned over “personal reasons”, as the body tackles intense criticism.

According to a letter from the Federal Ministry of Finance to the Finance Committee of the Bundestag, Mr Schulz asked to be “released” from his role and to be “transferred” elsewhere, due to “personal reasons.”

