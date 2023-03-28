breaking:-ireland-officially-announces-it-wants-location-of-new-eu-aml-authority-(amla)

By STEPHEN RAE for AMLi

IRELAND is the latest country to officially announce it wants the location of the new EU AML Authority (AMLA).

Ireland’s Minister for Finance Michael McGrath was today seeking the approval of his Cabinet colleagues to apply to become the base for AMLA.

Dublin is the most likely favoured location of the Irish government for the authority but a current housing and accommodation crisis in the capital city may be seen as drawback by assessors.

However, the fact that Ireland was pipped at the post for the location of the European Banking Authority and also the European Medicines Agency may stand in its favour.

The final decision for the location is to be decided later this year – allowing for the beginning of recruitment of a ceo, leadership team and the two boards who will oversee the agency.

The decision will be made jointly by the European Council and European Parliament and is most likely to be on the agenda of the Swedish Presidency in the second half of the year.

The agency will employ more than 500 staff and have a budget of more than €400M.

Other cities in the running include Paris, Frankfurt, Rome, Madrid, Vilnius while The Hague dropped out of the race because of the costs involved.

The jobs will be across governance, technology, administration and business support areas.

Ireland’s Minister McGrath inform his Cabinet colleagues that Ireland is regarded as a potentially strong candidate given the country’s significant financial services sector, skilled workforce, and its reputation for administration and governance.

