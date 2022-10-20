breaking:-money-laundering-cases-registered-at-eurojust-double-in-last-six-years

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
The number of cross-border money laundering cases registered with the EU’s justice agency Eurojust have doubled in the last six years.
A new report published today by the body highlights that almost 3000 cross-border money laundering cases had been registered at the agency, with over 600 cases registered in 2021 alone.
