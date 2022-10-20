By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The number of cross-border money laundering cases registered with the EU’s justice agency Eurojust have doubled in the last six years.

A new report published today by the body highlights that almost 3000 cross-border money laundering cases had been registered at the agency, with over 600 cases registered in 2021 alone.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post BREAKING: Money laundering cases registered at Eurojust double in last six years appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Rienzo