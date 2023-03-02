breaking:-n26-suffers-new-blow-as-executive-in-charge-of-improving-its-aml-controls-quits

GERMAN FINTECH N26 today lost its chief risk officer Thomas Grosse – the third senior executive to depart the company in less than 12 months.
Grosse was in charge of addressing N26’s biggest obstacle to growth – fixing its AML controls to the satisfaction of regulator BaFin.
