By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

A Dutch challenger bank has won a “landmark” victory over the country’s Central Bank (DNB) over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for its AFC processes.

The Dutch Central Bank had initially banned Bunq’s use of AI and machine learning to conduct AML monitoring, leading to the bank suing the Central Bank.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post BREAKING NEWS: Challenger bank Bunq wins ‘landmark’ case against Dutch central bank over use of AI in AML processes appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200