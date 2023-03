France’s financial prosecutor is searching 5 banks as part of a probe into tax fraud and money laundering, according to a statement Tuesday. The banks at the centre of the investigation include Societe Genereale, HSBC Holdings Plc, BNP Paribas SA, and Natixis which were searched this morning. The probe involves more than 150 investigators and…

