BREAKING: Spanish police bust OCG running Europe’s biggest ‘narco-bank’

by Ufficio Stampa
18 Ottobre 2022
Comments 0
breaking:-spanish-police-bust-ocg-running-europe’s-biggest-‘narco-bank’


By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Spanish police have busted a major criminal network believed to have been running Europe’s largest “narco-bank”. 

The organised crime gang reportedly laundered over €300M per year through the “narco-bank”, which provided financial services to criminal gangs linked to drug trafficking in more than 20 countries. 

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post BREAKING: Spanish police bust OCG running Europe’s biggest ‘narco-bank’ appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “BREAKING: Spanish police bust OCG running Europe’s biggest ‘narco-bank’

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: