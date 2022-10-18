breaking:-spanish-police-bust-ocg-running-europe’s-biggest-‘narco-bank’

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
Spanish police have busted a major criminal network believed to have been running Europe’s largest “narco-bank”.
The organised crime gang reportedly laundered over €300M per year through the “narco-bank”, which provided financial services to criminal gangs linked to drug trafficking in more than 20 countries.
