breaking:-top-global-aml-and-compliance-leaders-announced-in-line-up-for-‘european-anti-financial-crime-summit’-in-dublin-on-may-25

SOME of the top names in world AML and Compliance are to speak at the forthcoming ‘European Anti-Financial Crime Summit’ in Dublin on May 25 next.

One of the headline speakers is Dr Marcus Pleyer, former president of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and one of Europe’s leading AFC voices.

Dr Pleyer is Deputy Director General at the German Federal Ministry of Finance (Bundesfinanzministerium).

Other leading figures set to address the summer AFC summit, which is being held in-person, are:

Karyn Kenny, AML Prosecutor, US Department of Justice; AML in the Metaverse SME

Ilze Znotina, Global AFC expert, lawyer and former head of FIU, Latvia

Federica Taccogna, Managing Director, Interpath Advisory

Det Chief Supt Pat Lordan, Commander, Garda (National Police, Ireland) National Economic Crime Bureau

Danny McCoy, ceo, Ibec

Kim Manchester, ceo, ManchesterCF

Stephen Rae, Publisher, AML Intelligence

James Treacy, MD, AML Intelligence

More leading speakers from banking, financial services industry, regulators and EU and UK policy are to be announced over the coming days.

The summit is to be held in the splendid surroundings of the RDS, Dublin – one of Ireland’s most prestigious convention venues.

“We’re delighted to reveal Interpath Advisory as one of our key partners in the ‘European AFC Summit,” said AML Intelligence MD James Treacy.

“Interpath are leaders in the AFC sector and we really look forward to the contribution of their MD Federica Taccogna on the day,” said James.

“We are also thrilled to have ManchesterCF Financial Intelligence as our official international training partner. We’ll be announcing further partners – including our Headlind Sponsor – over the next few days,” James added.

The European AFC Summit is set to hear from global leaders on the challenges facing the sector, including sanctions, crypto, data sharing, Public Private Partnerships, gambling as well as updates on the new EU AML Authority (AMLA) and much more.

“It’s a must-attend event for all AML, AFC and Compliance professionals. You get to hear from the key people in one place on one day – and of course Dublin is a great place to hold this year’s summit,” James said.

