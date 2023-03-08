breaking:-uk-regulator-cracks-down-on-illicit-london-crypto-atms

By Elizabeth Howcroft

Britain’s markets regulator and police have swooped on suspected illegal crypto cashpoints (ATMs) across east London as authorities step up attempts to disrupt unregistered businesses deemed high risk for consumers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which last month launched a similar crackdown in the northern English city of Leeds, said on Wednesday it was reviewing evidence gathered from “a number of sites” and might take further action.

