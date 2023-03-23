bred,-the-region’s-ultimate-neo-culture-festival,-lands-in-abu-dhabi-for-an-unforgettable-five-day-event-this-april

BRED Abu Dhabi, the region’s first ever neo-culture festival, is taking place on Yas Island, from 26 – 30 April 2023. Showcasing contemporary culture through music, fashion, food, sports and art, BRED Abu Dhabi celebrates how neo-culture plays a role in shaping the region’s rich identity.

Conceptualised and produced by Brag, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the festival was born out of a natural and strategic partnership with Hypebeast to bridge the universe of cultural discovery and connection with its global audience.

BRED, named after the “Born and Bred” idiom and the glory of ‘Black and Red’ sneakers, is a celebration of the region’s urban scene with a packed agenda for visitors. Local and regional artists will have the opportunity to showcase their talent next to global artists, with exclusive streetwear, bespoke art, street food, basketball showdowns, and gaming, all accentuated by international music performances. Live creative demonstrations will spotlight the diverse techniques of various artists who will bring vibrant murals to life and inspire visitors through a series of artworks produced on different mediums.

Hypebeast will bring an intimate experience of all things art, creativity and fashion in physical form. The exclusive space, presented by Hypebeast, will be highly-curated and educational, accompanied by unexpected showcases and activation opportunities for a fully immersive cultural experience.

Visitors can get their hands on the BRED Festival Pass by making their purchase through BRED Abu Dhabi’s official website bredabudhabi.com. Offered exclusively on a first-come first-serve basis, the Festival Pass will guarantee visitors access to the complete festival experience.

Visit BREDAbuDhabi.com for more information about the festival and follow its social media channels for updates on festival timings, prices and the latest news.

