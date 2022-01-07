‘breeder’-review:-murky-mad-scientist-mayhem-from-denmark

A Frankensteinian mashup of sci-fi and torture-porn horror tropes, . While there are vague pretensions toward seriousness in Sissel Dalsgaard Thomsen’s screenplay and Jens Dahl’s direction, this thriller ends up discomfitingly most reminiscent of 1970s WIP (women in prison) and Nazisploitation grindhouse fare, as well as gamy mainstream serial-killer potboilers like “Kiss the Girls.” Well-made […]

Like this: Like Loading...