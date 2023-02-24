briefing-room:-we’re-entering-coyote-season

I realize that the SBPD has not responded to this kind of thing in the past but when a coyote is lingering on a neighborhood tract of over 1700 homes in one day … what are we as homeowners supposed to do? Yes they are protected by federal law but is there anything else that can and be done to coax this one in particular outta here? We are alerting you so you can do something to help. At least let me know who to contact please?

Thanks.

—Enea

Hi Enea,

Thanks for your question. The SBPD has, in fact, responded to these types of calls and questions before. We are entering into coyote mating season, and every spring, we tend to receive reports on urban coyotes in our neighborhoods. This is especially true on the Hill due to the proximity to the Hellman Property.

So what should you do if you see a coyote in your neighborhood?

• Keep pets, especially cats and small dogs, inside.

• Keep pet food indoors and, if feeding pets outdoors, supervise feedings and remove food bowls within an hour.

• Stay close to pets when they are outside and keep them on a leash, especially between dusk and dawn.

• Harvest ripe fruit from trees and remove fallen fruit from the ground. Coyotes can climb trees to eat fruit.

• Bag food waste and make sure trash containers are securely closed.

• Use “hazing” techniques to shoo away coyotes, such as:

—Standing tall, yelling and waving arms

—Using a whistle, air horn, bell or other noisemaking device

—Banging pots or pans together

—Stomping your feet

—Flashing bright lights at the coyote

—Spraying water from a hose toward the coyote

—Spraying pepper spray at a coyote, if absolutely needed for protection

—Throwing tennis balls or sticks toward the coyote with the intent of scaring it off and not harming it

• Never run from a coyote. Running from a coyote can instigate the coyote’s prey instinct to chase.

—Never feed coyotes or any other outdoor or wild animals.

Although the Seal Beach Police Department is in the process of providing in-house animal control services, for the time being, please report all coyote sighting to Long Beach Animal Control. Reports can be made online (https://www.longbeach.gov/acs/wildlife/coyote-report/), by emailing animalcare@longbeach.gov, or by calling (562) 570-7387. If it is a life of death emergency, dial 9-1-1.

Whether we like it or not, coyotes are part of our local area, and we must remember to compassionately co-exist with them while protecting our pets and families.

Thanks again for your question, Enea. Seal Beach, keep your questions coming! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

Editor’s note: The Sun was unable to confirm that coyotes are protected by Federal law. They are not listed as endangered or threatened on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website. According to the California Department of Fish and Game website, coyotes are classified as non-game animals. “This means you can hunt them if you have a hunting license and a legal place to hunt.”

