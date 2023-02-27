britain,-eu-reach-agreement-on-northern-ireland-post-brexit-trade:-source





Britain and the European Union have reached an agreement over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, a government source said on Monday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to announce the deal on Monday after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

