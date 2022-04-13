britney-spears-debuts-‘small’-baby-bump-after-pregnancy-announcement:-pics

Bumping along. Britney Spears was all smiles while showing off her growing stomach after announcing she’s pregnant with her third child.

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing,” the 40-year-old singer captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, April 12. “I had to do the flower on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker.”

The Crossroads actress modeled a variety of outfits, most of which highlighted her stomach area.

“I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit … Well barely !!!” Spears added. “Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door ???”

While some of the styles fully cover the former Mouseketeer’s stomach, her white top and grey skirt combo shows off her midriff.

The pop star’s fashion show video comes one day after she announced via social media that she and fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said, ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby ,” Spears wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 11, in a somewhat confusing post.

The Grammy winner continued, saying that her belly is “growing,” joking that if she’s pregnant with twins she “might just lose it.” Spears then reflected on her first two pregnancies — with sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — confessing that she had perinatal depression, which was “absolutely horrible.”

This time around, the musician vowed to do yoga “every day” to counteract anything that could cause her pain amid the pregnancy journey.

Asghari, for his part, gushed over the idea of becoming a dad via his own social media post on Monday.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the 28-year-old dancer wrote. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do .”

The couple first met on the set of Spears’ 2016 “Slumber Party” music video and became Instagram official one year later. Asghari proposed to the “Toxic” songstress in September 2021 after five years together.

Two months later, Spears’ conservatorship was terminated, which she previously claimed stood in the way of her and Asghari having kids.