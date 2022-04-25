brooke-shields’-natural-makeup-routine-includes-this-$34-cult-fave-multi-stick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been doing your makeup for a while there’s no question that your routine has changed over the years, and that’s certainly the case for Brooke Shields. She’s spent a lifetime working in the fashion industry as both a model and a mogul, even launching her own skincare line! With her wealth of experience we definitely trust her when it comes to her beauty advice, and we’re dying to know how she manages to look so effortlessly beautiful at all times.

Apart from a killer skincare routine, her secret is to keep her everyday makeup simple and natural. She revealed her go-to products in an interview with Vogue, featuring one of our all-time favorite multipurpose sticks to give her complexion a gorgeous flush of color!

Get the Multi-Stick for $34 at Ilia Beauty!

Ilia Beauty’s Multi-Stick is an award-winning product that we’ve been obsessed with since its launch, and Shields is also a massive fan! She describes her approach to makeup as a “less is more” type of deal, so we’re not surprised that this dreamy stick made it onto her roster. These creamy color pigments come in an array of beautiful rosy shades that can be used on the cheeks, lips and eyes. Just last year it took home a top prize in Allure’s beauty awards!

This product is seriously easy to use and can become a part of your quick five-minute makeup routine. You can use a brush to dab on the color or apply it directly onto your desired areas and blend it in, using the warmth from your fingers to help melt it into the skin. In seconds your cheeks and lips can look perfectly flushed with color. The lighter shades can create a soft pink eyeshadow look, and the shimmery sticks are perfect highlighters for the high points of your face!

Get the Multi-Stick for $34 at Ilia Beauty!

Because of how well the Multi-Stick blends into the skin it feels virtually weightless, which is perfect for the summer! We don’t like caking on powders that may melt away in the heat, so we prefer cream-based products like this one. When we’re not going for a full glam look and need to get our makeup done quickly, the Multi-Stick can get us ready and out the door seriously fast!

