bruce-willis’-wife-emma-heming-admits-she-struggles-amid-his-aphasia-battle

Needing to put herself first. Emma Heming has been a pillar of strength for husband Bruce Willis amid his recent aphasia diagnosis — but she forgot to take of herself in the process.

“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” Heming, 43, said during a Thursday, May 19, interview with The Bump. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health. And it served no one in my family.”

The Malta native, who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the Die Hard star, 67, revealed that someone told her “when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself” and it “really resonated with me.”

Ever since, The Big Breakfast alum has been trying to “mother” herself with exercise. “It’s a time I can disconnect and can do something that I know makes me feel good overall,” she explained. “I think it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and build from there,” the Entourage actress explained.

The Dior model, who tied the knot with Willis in March 2009, announced her husband’s health diagnosis via Instagram in March, noting that it was a “really challenging time for them all.”

“Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the Instagram post read. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The statement was also posted by Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore and their 3 daughters: Rumor Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30 and Tallulah Willis, 28. (The former couple wed in 1987 and were married for 12 years before they divorced in 2000.)

The blended family are known for their healthy co-parenting style and close-knit relationship. “[We have] a lot of respect for each other, which has really helped build a great foundation,” Heming told Us Weekly about how the couple make their marriage — and modern brood — work. “He makes me laugh. He’s funny and he’s smart, and nuts, and always keeps me on my toes, so it’s fun.”