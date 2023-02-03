On 09/21/2009, Bryant Ortiz was drinking in a local bar (Ray’s Memory Lane) when he became involved in an argument with an unknown black male. All the patrons were ordered to leave but the argument continued in the parking lot. A short time later, Ortiz and his brother, Mark Silva, were walking away from the bar on East 37th when a black male approached the two and shot Ortiz.

