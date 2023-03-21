buchanan-community-schools-bond-website-unveiled

Buchanan Community Schools is trying to change the minds of voters once again to make improvements and upgrades to their building.

This, after their initial plans for improvements was defeated during the Nov. 8 general election. Now, the district is moving forward a new bond proposal for the May 2 ballot.

It’s a $35 million bond for building and site improvements, including facility projects.

Leader Publications reports that the school has release details about the upcoming bond on their website.

On the site, they have outlined their goals, using the acronym, Go Bucks. The goals are, Gives students modern facilities. Overhaul heating and cooling systems. Boost Safety and Security. Update classrooms. Create purposeful learning. Keep on track with district goals. Serve the community to proactively service into the future.

