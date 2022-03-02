bulgaria’s-nu-boyana-studios,-home-of-‘the-hitman’s-bodyguard,’-launches-crew-training-courses-(exclusive)

Nu Boyana Film Studios, the Bulgarian production facility where Hollywood blockbusters including “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “The Expendables” were shot, has re-launched its production training initiative Film Forge. The first course, a week-long workshop in production design, launches on March 7 with another one for camera, grip and lighting assistants set to follow (dates TBC). […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Nu Boyana Film Studios, the Bulgarian production facility where Hollywood blockbusters including “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “The Expendables” were shot, has re-launched its production training initiative Film Forge. The first course, a week-long workshop in production design, launches on March 7 with another one for camera, grip and lighting assistants set to follow (dates TBC). […]
Condividi:
Like this: