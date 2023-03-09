‘Bullied and undermined’: Thorpe says she quit Greens over treatment by MPs

by Mata
10 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘bullied-and-undermined’:-thorpe-says-she-quit-greens-over-treatment-by-mps


A month after she quit the Greens, independent Senator Lidia Thorpe says she filed a complaint to the parliament’s workplace support services last year.

Mata

0 comments on “‘Bullied and undermined’: Thorpe says she quit Greens over treatment by MPs

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: