bump-cuddles!-see-photos-of-pregnant-celebrities-with-their-beloved-pets

Pregnancy cuddles! As many expectant moms prepare to welcome a new baby into their family, a furry companion can often provide solace during the nine-month journey.

“They do not leave my side these days,” Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess explained of her two dogs in a March 2022 Instagram Story post, sharing a snap of her two French bulldogs nuzzling her growing baby bump. “Honestly, it’s Pascal that wants to be on or near my belly at all times. Daisy, however, is much less thrilled about a new addition.”

Burgess, who announced one month earlier that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, has continued to share her pregnancy progress via social media. (The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is already the father of Noah, Bodhi and Journey, whom she shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

“His favorite place for afternoon nap time,” the dancer cooed via Instagram Story later that March, sharing a snap of her belly. “Little Pascal already loving on Peanut.”

Burgess is not the only celebrity mama to dote on her canine companion. While Olivia Munn — who welcomed her first child in November 2021 — kept the majority of her pregnancy under wraps, she couldn’t resist sharing a cuddly pic with her two dogs that September.

“Our routines are changing and our pets need us. I took Petco’s free Well-Adjusted Dog seminar to help prepare my pups for these changes and encourage all pet parents to do the same,” the former Daily Show correspondent, who shares son Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Frankie & Chance have helped me get through difficult times and now I’m doing the same for them.”

Britney Spears, for her part, announced that she had welcomed puppy Sawyer into her family several weeks before she revealed she is expecting her third child. The “Stronger” songstress, who shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline, confirmed she is pregnant with her and fiancé Sam Asghari’s first child in April 2022. On Easter, Spears shared a sweet snap via Instagram, cuddling with Sawyer.

“I love dogs,” the Louisiana native wrote via Instagram that March. “I found Sawyer in Maui, a gift from God!!! Literally!!! He held me so tight when I held him that I literally couldn’t leave the place!!! … He’s only 8 months and if anyone comes in my room that he doesn’t know, he literally acts like a lion!!!”

Scroll below to see more cute photos of pregnant celebs cozying up to their precious pets: