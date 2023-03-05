Burke backs ‘shoppies’ union over rival in McDonald’s wages stoush by Vittorio Rienzo 5 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Tony Burke confirmed government lawyers would intervene in a legal stoush to back the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Burke backs ‘shoppies’ union over rival in McDonald’s wages stoush” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Burke backs ‘shoppies’ union over rival in McDonald’s wages stoush”