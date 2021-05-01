butter-garlic-crab

A buttery, rich, sweet dip brimming with crab meat is the ultimate indulgence, and this recipe from Will Bowlby is ready in as little as 10 minutes.

Will says: ‘If you ever visit Mumbai as a tourist, one of the first restaurants that is always recommended is a place called Trishna in Kala Ghoda – its fame carried on this one dish alone. The buttery-sweet crab makes this indulgent dish hard to resist and I have also used a little brown crab meat, for added flavour. The papads (dusted with blitzed seaweed) are the perfect vehicle for scooping up all that delicious crab meat – this is definitely one to try out at home! You can also serve this with freshly baked bread, to mop up all the juices.’

This recipe is taken from Kricket: An Indian-Inspired Cookbook by Will Bowlby (£28, Hardie Grant). Photography by Hugh Johnson.