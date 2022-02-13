buzzzz-o-meter:-stars-are-buzzing-about-these-brightly-colored-bathing-suits

The end is near! Hollywood is gearing up for spring by buying plenty of spring and summer pieces to refresh their closets.

Kenny Flowers is all about relaxation. The leisurewear line is perfect for summers by the beach —— or winter getaways to tropical locales. Summer House star Kyle Cooke was spotted in Saint John wearing patterned swim trunks when he was packing on the PDA with girlfriend Amanda Batula.

Of course, skin needs to be prepped for summer too. Richa Moorjani, who plays Kamala on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, cited Soma Ayurvedic’s Citrus and Rose Vitamin C Serum as her favorite nighttime skincare product. When she wakes up, she uses the brand’s Lavender, Moringa, and Avocado Under Eye Gel.

“I just love this eye gel. It’s very cooling. Especially in the mornings, it feels very energizing, and it wakes me up,” Moorjani told The Cut in July 2021. “The skin under and around my eyes never feels dry when I have it on, and it’s really great before putting any kind of makeup on. It helps to reduce puffiness, too.”

Scroll down to see more products Hollywood is buzzing about this week: