by-the-numbers:-foreign-titles-squeezed-in-china-film-market

Chinese authorities hold absolute control over film distribution in the world’s largest film market, thanks to strict censorship, protectionist policies limiting the import of foreign content, and control over release dates. New data from Chinese sources show that control made life harder for foreign films in 2021. Foreign films can formally only be distributed in […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Chinese authorities hold absolute control over film distribution in the world’s largest film market, thanks to strict censorship, protectionist policies limiting the import of foreign content, and control over release dates. New data from Chinese sources show that control made life harder for foreign films in 2021. Foreign films can formally only be distributed in […]
Condividi:
Like this: