caitlyn-jenner:-kim-kardashian-is-‘very-happy’-with-boyfriend-pete-davidson

Meeting the family — almost. Caitlyn Jenner has yet to cross paths with Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, but she knows the couple are “very happy” together.

“I was talking to her the other day and I said, ‘You know, I haven’t even met him yet. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at,’” Jenner, 72, recalled during an interview with Capital Radio on Thursday, February 10. “And she goes, ‘Oh, my God. We have to go to dinner.’ So anyway, that’s going to happen pretty soon.”

The Olympian, who was previously married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, noted that the Skims founder, 41, assured her that she will “love” Davidson, 28.

The reality star sparked romance rumors with the New York native after they worked together during Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021. The beauty mogul and the comedian were later spotted on multiple dates before they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, confirming their status. After the PDA pics surfaced, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair’s relationship was “getting serious.”

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West for six years before calling it quits in February 2021. As his estranged wife moved on, West, 44, hinted that he wanted to reconcile with her.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” the musician, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, said on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast in November 2021. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

The following month, the KKW Beauty founder requested to be declared legally single and filed to restore her last name.

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” court documents obtained by Us stated, noting that there was “no possibility of saving” the relationship. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated.”

Despite West’s public pleas about reuniting his family, he moved on with Julia Fox after they spent New Year’s Eve together. Earlier this week, the Uncut Gems actress, 32, declared that she wasn’t jealous of the rapper’s comments about Kardashian.

“I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings,” the model explained during the Wednesday, February 9, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It’s normal, it’s human, but I also know that he’s with me now and that’s all that matters.”