cal-state-san-marcos-to-remove-name-of-founder-from-building

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cal State San Marcos was moving forward with a request to separate the school from its founder Bill Craven.

Craven was criticized for controversial legislative proposals as state senator that some say targeted Latinos. He also made certain remarks regarding migrant communities that are seen as highly offensive.

Craven’s daughter, Tricia Craven Worley, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the efforts underway to remove her father’s name from the school he founded.

