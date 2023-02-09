California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the United States.

Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) introduced Assembly Bill 91 to make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California.

AB-91 would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico, within 45 miles of the California border, to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Assn.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton broke down the bill with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

