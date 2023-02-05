california-cops-looking-for-man-who-left-human-remains-on-police-station-counter

Police in California are trying to identify the man they say walked into a police station and left behind human remains.

The San Bernardino Police Department issued an “Attempt to Identify” on Thursday asking the public for help.

“On Thursday, February 2, 2023, an unknown subject entered the San Bernardino Police Department and approached the public counter,” the statement says. “The subject then tried to put what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human. It was unclear at the time if the remains were real.”

The man then left the police department.

“[O]fficers attempted to locate the subject but were unsuccessful,” police said.

The coroner’s office determined that one of the bones was indeed a human jaw bone. No other details have been released about the remains as of yet.

Police described the man as a “Hispanic male adult, 30 to 35 years of age, 5’-7”, 160lbs, full beard and mustache, wearing a black hoodie, and blue jeans.”

Attempt to Identify pic.twitter.com/LtAIOIbY7G — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) February 3, 2023

Detectives from the San Bernardino Police Department did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for an update on the investigation.

