california-ends-plans-for-kids’-covid-19-vaccine-mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has officially ended their plans to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all K-12 students.

The withdrawal comes after the vaccine has proven not to stop infection or transmission of COVID-19, and due to concerns of side effects on young healthy children, many parents were not willing to vaccinate their children.

Although the mandate has been withdrawn, the California Department of Public Health, is still strongly recommending children be vaccinated “to keep everyone safe in the classroom.”

The founder of the successful Let Them Breathe movement, Sharon McKeeman, was one of the leading voices against school mask and vaccine mandates. McKeeman joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the state’s big decision to withdraw the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Vittorio Rienzo