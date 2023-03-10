california-indigenous-athletes-football-team-raising-money-to-fund-trip-to-hawaii-tournament

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Indigenous Athletes football team is raising money to fund a trip to participate in a Hawaii tournament.

The team is made up of 40 local, Native student-athletes from all over North County San Diego, and Riverside County.

Throughout the years, they have impacted a significant number of our Native youth by taking many of them on their first ever plane rides, and exposing them to many different locations and people, thereby giving these underprivileged and single-parent children experiences we hope will last for a lifetime.

Their all-volunteer coaching staff includes Keith Vasquez (San Pasqual Indian Reservation), Mike Mendoza (Rincon Indian Reservation), Shona Chaloux Jr (San Pasqual), and Adam Pincock (Valley Center), Josiah Guchenio (Rincon Reservation) We plan on attending a total of 12 tournaments for the 2023 season.

They do not charge money for their kids to play on the team, and rely solely on donations. All donations are used to fund uniforms, registration fees and travel costs.

The team joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to introduce themselves, and share information about their athletes.

