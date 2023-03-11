california-man-arrested-after-police-find-over-8-pounds-of-fentanyl-in-vehicle

A California man was arrested on I-94 on Tuesday after eight pounds of fentanyl was found in his car.

It happened around 9:40 Tuesday morning when Michigan state police pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations.

While talking to the driver, troopers suspected criminal activity and were given permission to search the vehicle.

They found approximately 8.8 pounds of fentanyl stuffed into a bag.

Their investigation also led to them finding over four pounds of fentanyl at another location as well as around $30,000 in cash.

The man was taken into the Van Buren County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver more than one thousand grams of fentanyl.

According to reports, evidence showed the man was allegedly smuggling fentanyl from California to Michigan.

