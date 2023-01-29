california-reparations-task-force-examines-potential-compensation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State of California Reparations Task Force was to held public hearings at San Diego State University the week of Jan. 23 to examine the potential appropriate remedies of compensation, rehabilitation, and restitution for African Americans.

The controversy lies in California’s history. The Golden State joined the Union in 1850 as a free state. Some believe a historically free state does not owe the African American population reparations.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at San Diego State University with the details on the ongoing conversation.

valipomponi