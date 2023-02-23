california-republicans-call-on-gov.-newsom-to-stop-summer-gas-surge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Legislative Republicans delivered a letter to Gov. Newsom which urgently called him to use his authority to avoid the upcoming anticipated surge in gas prices during the Summer months.

The letter was set by both Assembly and Senate Republicans and requests that Newsom delay the transition from winter to summer-blend fuel, extend the suspension of the diesel tax, and the delay annual gas tax increases which are meant to take effect in July.

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, who represents California’s 40th State Senate District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the effort.

Vito Califano