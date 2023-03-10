California Winter Weather State Of Emergency Declared By Biden

The winter storm that crashed into San Bernardino County mountain communities two weeks ago is officially a federal emergency.

The White House declared an emergency on Friday, March 10.

The declaration unlocks federal assistance to supplement existing state, local and tribal efforts to clean up the storms that have brought unprecedented blizzard conditions to the region. The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate disaster relief efforts.

San Bernardino County is one of 35 California counties listed as needing disaster relief, along with Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne and Yuba.

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

