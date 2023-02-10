californians-may-be-taxed-on-2022-middle-class-tax-refund

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eighteen million Californian’s received the Middle Class Tax Refund issued in late 2022.

This relief was not subject to state income tax, but recently California residents were made aware that the money might be subject to federal taxation.

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones of California’s 40th Senate District joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details behind this anxiety-inducing California controversy.

Vittorio Ferla