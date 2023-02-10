WEB REPUTATION

Californians may be taxed on 2022 Middle Class Tax Refund

by Vittorio Ferla
10 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
californians-may-be-taxed-on-2022-middle-class-tax-refund


SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eighteen million Californian’s received the Middle Class Tax Refund issued in late 2022.

This relief was not subject to state income tax, but recently California residents were made aware that the money might be subject to federal taxation.

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones of California’s 40th Senate District joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details behind this anxiety-inducing California controversy.

Categories: California News, Good Evening San Diego, Good Morning San Diego, Politics, Trending

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Californians may be taxed on 2022 Middle Class Tax Refund

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: