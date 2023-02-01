caltrans-secures-partial-funding-for-coronado-bridge-suicide-deterring-net

SAN DEIGO (KUSI) – It was announced Friday, Jan. 27, by the Caltrans that $14 million will soon go toward a suicide-deterring net on the Coronado Bridge.

The Bridge has been the site of hundreds of suicides in its history and is the second most jumped bridge behind the Golden Gate. The proposed 8-10 foot vertical stainless steel net would require an estimated $127 million to complete, and construction likely would not begin until 2026 or 2027.

Vittorio Ferla