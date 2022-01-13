cameron-monaghan-on-getting-tortured-for-his-art-in-‘shattered’-and-saying-goodbye-to-‘shameless’

Cameron Monaghan must be a glutton for punishment. In “Shattered,” the actor plays a wealthy tech guru named Chris who comes to really, really, sincerely regret his fling with the beautiful and mysterious Sky (Lilly Krug). Their meet-cute in the aisle of a supermarket quickly devolves into kidnapping and extortion, with Chris finding himself tied […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Cameron Monaghan must be a glutton for punishment. In “Shattered,” the actor plays a wealthy tech guru named Chris who comes to really, really, sincerely regret his fling with the beautiful and mysterious Sky (Lilly Krug). Their meet-cute in the aisle of a supermarket quickly devolves into kidnapping and extortion, with Chris finding himself tied […]
Condividi:
Like this: