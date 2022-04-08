camila-cabello-opens-up-about-leaving-fifth-harmony-on-her-new-album

Looking back. Camila Cabello opened up about leaving Fifth Harmony on her upcoming album, Familia.

“I don’t blame the girls for how it went down,” the “Bam Bam” performer, 25, sings on the album’s third track, “Psychofreak.” Cabello confirmed that those lyrics are a reference to her former bandmates — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — during an interview with Reuters published on Thursday, April 7.

She continued: “That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry.”

Cabello announced that she had decided to leave Fifth Harmony in December 2016, after nearly five years in the group. The remaining members shared a statement of their own confirming her departure, claiming that they were blindsided by the “Havana” singer’s decision.

“After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” they wrote via Twitter at the time. “That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us … for our fans.”

Cabello, for her part, denied that the rest of the band was “unaware” of her unhappiness and desire to quit the group.

The “Crying in the Club” songstress had a tense relationship with Brooke, 28, Kordei, 25, Jane, 24, and Jauregui, 25, in the wake of her departure, with the band publicly throwing shade at her during their performance at the MTV VMAs in August 2017.

“It definitely hurt my feelings,” Cabello told the New York Times in January 2018 about the jab. “I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it — especially because at that point I’d moved on from it. I was just like, ‘What? Why?’”

The “Havana” singer continued: “I think there’s a healthy amount of space you need to give certain things. I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life. I don’t like holding onto the past, especially when it’s stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty.”

In March 2018, Fifth Harmony announced that they had decided to take a hiatus after six years together. The foursome has subsequently embarked on their own solo endeavors, which Cabello says has helped them move forward and let go of the past. “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” Cabello told Reuters. “I’m like in a in a really good place with, with them.”