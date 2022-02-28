cronaca

Can ‘Kanaa’ Revive Indian Film Fortunes at the China Box Office?

28 February 2022
“Kanaa,” an Indian-produced film from 2018 which tells the story of an aspiring woman cricketer and delves into issues of race and gender equality, will get a theatrical release in mainland China on March 18, 2022, according to Chinese state media. It is only the second Tamil-language film to be released in China in recent […]

