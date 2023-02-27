canada-targets-irgc,-law-enforcement-officials-in-fresh-iran-sanctions





The Canadian government on Monday said it was imposing sanctions on 12 senior officials from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) for their participation in “gross and systematic human rights violations.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The targeted officials include Kurdistan Province Governor Esmaeil Zarei Kousha and Morteza Mir Aghaei, Commander of Basij paramilitary forces in Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province, Canada’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read more:

US warns Iran after fresh threats from IRGC against Trump, Pompeo over Soleimani

IRGC commander says Iran seeks to kill Trump, Pompeo, others as revenge for Soleimani

Iran says explosions, gunfire in Karaj caused by military drill

pappa2200