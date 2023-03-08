Community

Canada’s Baytex Energy nears $2.5 bln deal for U.S. peer Ranger Oil 

9 Marzo 2023
Reuters was first to report that Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp was nearing a deal to acquire U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp for around $2.5 billion including debt. The deal, which was announced the following day, significantly boosts Baytex’s presence in South Texas’ Eagle Ford shale basin, which currently represents around 30% of its total production. 

