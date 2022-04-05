cronaca

Cannes Confirms ‘Elvis’ World Premiere, Unveils New Image of Austin Butler as Rock and Roll King

by
5 April 2022
cannes-confirms-‘elvis’-world-premiere,-unveils-new-image-of-austin-butler-as-rock-and-roll-king


As Variety has previously reported, “Elvis” Baz Luhrmann’s drama about the rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Tom Hanks, will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Cannes confirmed the premiere on Tuesday, adding that Luhrmann, Hanks and Butler will attend the premiere […]

%d bloggers like this: