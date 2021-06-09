cannes’-directors’-fortnight-opener-‘between-two-worlds’-with-juliette-binoche-sells-abroad-(exclusive)

France Televisions Distribution has scored a raft of sales on Juliette Binoche starrer “Between Two Worlds” ahead of its world premiere on opening night of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight.

“Between Two Worlds” (Ouistreham), adapted from Florence Aubenas’ bestseller “Le Quai de Ouistreham,” stars Binoche as Marianne Winckler, a well-known author who decides to write a book on job insecurity and sets off to experience it firsthand. As she becomes a cleaning lady, she discovers a precarious life and finds herself invisible in society, but also forges genuine bonds with some of her companions in misfortune. These friendships are put to the test when the truth comes out.

The movie has already lured a flurry of distributors in key markets, including Karma Films (Spain), Teodora Film (Italy), Bestfilm.eu (Baltics), Nachshon Films & Red Cape (Israel), Providence Filmes (Latin America), AV-JET International Media Co. (Taïwan), Madman (Australia/New Zealand), Cineart (Benelux) and Frenetic Films AG (Switzerland).

The movie was produced by Curiosa Films and Cinéfrance Studios, and will be distributed in France by Memento Distribution.

“We’re honored to have ‘Between Two Worlds’ selected at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight as the opening night film,” said Catherine Bernard, France Televisions Distribution’s joint managing director. “We’re as committed as ever to showcasing French films and allow them to travel around the world,” added the executive, who noted that the company was particularly interested in strong stories with high production values.

At Cannes, France Televisions Distribution will also launch sales on Sandrine Kiberlain’s feature debut “A Radiant Girl” which will have its world premiere at Critics’ Week. “A Radiant Girl” follows the coming-of-age story of a young woman aspiring to become an actress in Nazi-occupied France, in 1942. The company’s sales slate also includes Fabienne Berthaud’s “Little Man Tom” and Karin Viard’s “An Ordinary Mother.”