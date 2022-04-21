cronaca

Cannes Film Festival Completes Official Selection of 2022 Lineup

21 April 2022
The Cannes Film Festival has added a string of new titles to its Official Selection, including three movies in competition: Léonor Serraille’s “Un Petit Frere,” Albert Serra’s “Tourment sur les iles” and “The Eight Mountains” by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen (“The Broken Circle Breakdown”). “The Eight Mountains” is an Italian film based on […]

